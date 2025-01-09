Sean Kuraly News: Tallies opening goal

Kuraly scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Kuraly was bumped up to the third line Thursday since Sean Monahan (wrist) and Cole Sillinger (illness) were unavailable. The promotion helped Kuraly ended a seven-game point drought and 14-game goal drought with the opening tally at 11:58 of the first period. Kuraly is now at four goals, 10 points, 35 shots on net, 96 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 42 appearances. Once Sillinger returns, Kuraly is likely to slip back to his usual fourth-line role.