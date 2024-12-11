Sean Monahan News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Monahan scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Monahan snapped a four-game goal drought with his third-period tally, though it was too late to flip the result. The center had a burst of offense in mid-November, but he's been limited to four points over his last eight contests. There will be some ebbs and flows with a young team around him, but Monahan remains a surprisingly strong No. 1 center for Columbus. The 30-year-old is at nine goals, 15 helpers, 73 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 28 appearances.