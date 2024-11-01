Sean Walker News: Nets first goal with new team

Walker scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Bruins.

Walker scored at 7:36 of the third period, earning his first goal and point as a Hurricane. The 29-year-old defenseman signed a five-year, $18 million contract in free agency, but he's mainly seen bottom-four usage (16:19 per game) over nine appearances to begin the season. He's added 14 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating. Walker had a career year in 2023-24 with 29 points over 81 regular-season outings between the Flyers and the Avalanche.