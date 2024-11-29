Sean Walker News: Snaps eight-game point drought

Walker scored his second goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Walker registered his 100th career point when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a wrist shot from the blue line at 6:24 of the second period. Walker was mired in an eight-game scoring drought before he got on the board Friday, and it was his first goal since Oct. 31. The 30-year-old skates on the third defensive pairing and receives very little power-play time, so his role has kept his offensive output limited. The right-shot defenseman has chipped in two goals and two assists through 23 games.