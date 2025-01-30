Sebastian Aho Injury: Status in question Thursday

Aho is questionable for Thursday's matchup with Chicago after missing the game-day skate due to an illness, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Aho's potential absence would likely require a call-up from AHL Chicago unless Jack Roslovic (illness) is healthy enough to suit up. The 27-year-old Aho is currently riding a three-game goal streak during which he has generated three goals, two helpers and 10 shots. If the center does miss out, Jesperi Kotkaniemi could be elevated to a first-line role.