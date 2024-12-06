Sebastian Aho News: Dishes two assists in win

Aho notched two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Aho set up a power-play tally by Seth Jarvis in the second period as well as Andrei Svechnikov's empty-netter in the third. While he hasn't scored in five games, Aho has five assists (four on the power play) in that span to keep his offense humming. The star center is up to 28 points (12 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 26 outings this season, and he's not even near his best in the goal-scoring department.