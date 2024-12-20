Sebastian Aho News: Extends point streak in loss

Aho produced an even-strength assist Friday in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Aho set up Seth Jarvis' ninth goal of the campaign in the third period to cut Washington's lead to 3-1, but that was the only marker Charlie Lindgren would allow. Aho has points in three consecutive games, collecting two goals and two helpers in that span. The Finnish center has been held off the scoresheet on just one occasion through eight contests in December, and he's won 55.8 percent of his faceoffs during that stretch. Aho is up to nine goals, 34 points and a minus-5 rating through 32 appearances, and he trails only Martin Necas for the team lead in scoring.