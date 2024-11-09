Sebastian Aho News: Manages assist in loss

Aho notched an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Aho's now gone five games without a goal, though he's offset that by adding five assists and 13 shots on net. The 27-year-old is up to three goals, 10 helpers, 40 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating over 13 contests this season. Aho is shooting just 7.5 percent in 2024-25, and since he hasn't been under 16 percent in the last five years, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic he'll break through eventually.