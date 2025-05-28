Fantasy Hockey
Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Scores twice in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Aho scored two goals on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Aho cashed in twice off of turnovers in the first period, giving the Hurricanes some belief they could keep their season going. The Panthers then squashed that hope over the final 40 minutes. Aho put up seven goals, 15 points, 41 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 playoff outings. He's signed through 2031-32, so look for the 27-year-old to once again center the Hurricanes' top line next season.

