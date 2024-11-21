Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Two points in win over Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Aho scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 27-year-old center broke a 1-1 tie just 63 seconds into the third period by stealing the puck along the boards in the Philly end, cutting to the slot and firing a quick shot that trickled past Ivan Fedotov. Aho's knack for timely tallies is intact -- he has five goals on the season through 18 games and three of them have been game-winners, continuing a trend that has seen him collect 28 GWGs among 109 goals over the prior three seasons.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now