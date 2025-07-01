Semyon Varlamov Injury: Making progress in recovery

General manager Mathieu Darche relayed that Varlamov's rehab from knee surgery in December is going well, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Tuesday.

Varlamov appeared in just 10 games with the Islanders last season, posting a 3-4-3 record, .889 save percentage and 2.89 GAA. New York signed David Rittich to a one-year contract Tuesday, so even if Varlamov is ready for the 2025-26 campaign, he now has some competition for the backup gig to Ilya Sorokin.