Sergei Bobrovsky News: Back-to-back victories

Bobrovsky made 28 saves on 31 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over Carolina.

Bobrovsky has picked up wins in two straight games after losing his prior two outings. The Russian netminder has allowed at least three goals in six of nine appearances in November, but he's won six of those matchups. The 36-year-old is sporting a 11-5-1 record, .890 save percentage and 3.04 GAA through 17 starts, and he's been bolstered by a Florida club that ranks sixth in the NHL with 3.54 goals per game through 24 contests.