Sergei Bobrovsky News: Concedes three tallies Sunday

Bobrovsky saved 18 of 21 shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

While Bobrovsky surrendered three goals before the Canadiens tallied an empty netter in the final two minutes, he only conceded one goal at even strength to Montreal's Nick Suzuki. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky now has a record of 31-16-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 49 appearances this season. Sunday's loss was Bobrovsky's first since March 15. The veteran netminder has been highly effective in net since the 4 Nations Face-Off with an 8-3-0 record, a 1.72 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 11 starts. If the Panthers don't turn to Vitek Vanecek Tuesday to give Bobrovsky his first game of rest since March 22, he will have the opportunity to bounce back against the Habs on the road.