Sergei Bobrovsky News: Holds firm against Utah

Bobrovsky allowed one goal on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Bobrovsky gave up a third-period power-play goal to Logan Cooley, which cut the Panthers' lead to 2-1 at the time. A pair of empty-netters provided some late help. The Panthers' usually formidable offense has been limited to 14 goals over the last seven games, and Bobrovsky has gone 2-3-0 with 11 goals allowed over his five starts in that span. He's now 18-9-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 28 starts this season. The Panthers' next game is at home Saturday versus the Bruins.