Seth Jarvis News: Dishes two power-play assists

Jarvis logged two power-play assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Bruins.

This was Jarvis' second multi-point effort in the last three games. He helped out on tallies by Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov. Jarvis has eight points through nine outings, and five of those points have come on the power play. He's added 25 shots on net, 10 hits and six PIM, and while he's on the third line at even strength, a spot on the Hurricanes' top power-play unit is valuable with the team converting at a 29.0 percent clip through October.