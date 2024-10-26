Seth Jarvis News: Pair of points in win

Jarvis scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Jarvis has been on the third line at even strength lately, but he continues to be a factor with the man advantage. He helped out on Andrei Svechnikov's opening goal Saturday before adding an insurance tally of his own in the third period. This was Jarvis' first multi-point performance of the year, and the 22-year-old winger has six points (three on the power play) with 17 shots on net, eight hits and an even plus-minus rating over seven outings this season.