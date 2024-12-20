Seth Jarvis News: Scores Carolina's lone goal Friday
Jarvis netted a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to Washington.
Jarvis snapped Charlie Lindgren's shutout bid at 10:22 of the final frame. The goal was Jarvis' first tally since Dec. 5. Jarvis has become a dependable player at 22 years old -- the right-shot winger's average ice time has increased in each of his first four NHL campaigns. The Manitoba native is occupying a top-line role in addition to a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, and he ranks fifth on the Hurricanes in points with nine goals and 11 helpers through 25 contests.
