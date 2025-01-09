Seth Jones News: Gathers helper Wednesday

Jones managed an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Jones has four points and an even plus-minus rating over his last six games. The defenseman helped out on Connor Bedard's insurance tally in the third period. Jones is up to 14 points, 51 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-8 rating through 25 appearances. He continues to be a key part of the Blackhawks' blue line, and while his offense hasn't been significant in 2024-25, he does enough across the board to help in many fantasy formats.