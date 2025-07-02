Menu
Shane Bowers News: Heading west in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 6:29am

Bowers was acquired by San Jose from New Jersey on Wednesday in exchange for Thomas Bordeleau.

Bowers had three goals and 17 points in 65 regular-season appearances with AHL Utica in 2024-25. Although the 25-year-old was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Bowers has no points in 13 career NHL games. He's expected to start this coming season in the minors.

