Shane Wright News: Impresses in first full season

Wright recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Wright picked up four points over the last seven games of the season. The 21-year-old faded a bit later in the season, but there's little reason to worry in the long run. He put up 19 goals, 25 helpers, 13 power-play points, 91 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-4 rating over 79 appearances. Wright has some areas to work on -- consistency and shot volume being the two big ones -- but this was a good first full season for him to build on.