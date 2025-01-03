Shane Wright News: Logs power-play assist Thursday

Wright notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Wright's goal drought reached 10 games Thursday, but he has six assists (three on the power play) in that span. The 20-year-old center isn't shooting much -- he's logged just 11 shots on net during the goal drought. The Ontario native is up to 17 points (seven on the power play) with 37 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 36 appearances. Wright continues to see time on the third line and second power-play unit.