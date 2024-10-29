Shayne Gostisbehere News: Sets up overtime winner

Gostisbehere recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Gostisbehere's five-game point streak ended in Saturday's win over Seattle, but the defenseman continues to be a consistent source of offense. He is up to four goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 11 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over eight appearances this season. He's averaging 18:50 of ice time per game, including 3:45 on the power play, where he has scored three of his four goals.