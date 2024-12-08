Fantasy Hockey
Shayne Gostisbehere

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Three helpers against Isles

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 8, 2024

Gostisbehere collected three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

The three-point effort was a season high for Gostisbehere, and it continued a scoring surge that has seen him compile 15 points -- one goal and 14 helpers -- over the last 13 contests. The veteran blueliner appears to have made the right choice by signing with Carolina in the offseason, and he's headed for a career-best campaign with five tallies and 24 points in his first 27 games as a Hurricane.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
