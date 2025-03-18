Shea Theodore Injury: Takes part in practice

Theodore (arm) wore a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Theodore appears to be progressing despite being week-to-week and not having a clear timeline for his return to the lineup. He has missed the last 11 games after getting injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off. If Theodore's return isn't close, he might land on long-term injured reserve to allow Vegas to activate William Karlsson (lower body) from the LTIR list.