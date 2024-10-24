Shea Theodore News: Inks seven-year extension

Theodore signed a seven-year, $52 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Theodore is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights, and his extension will keep him under contract with Vegas through the 2031-32 campaign. He's struggled with injuries over the past two years, as he hasn't appeared in more than 55 games in either season. Over his first six outings in 2024-25, he's tallied a goal and six assists, including three on the power play, while averaging 21:56 of ice time. After missing Tuesday's game against the Kings due to an illness, he's expected to return to action Friday against Ottawa.