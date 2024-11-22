Fantasy Hockey
Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Picks up helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Theodore logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and five blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Theodore ended a three-game slump by helping out on a Jack Eichel tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Theodore has a goal, 13 assists, 39 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 19 appearances. The defenseman has played a leading role on the Golden Knights' blue line and also features on the power play, though he'll occasionally have to fend off Noah Hanifin for a top-unit spot.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
