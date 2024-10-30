Shea Theodore News: Pockets power-play assist

Theodore logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Theodore has a power-play helpers in two of the last three games. He's slowed down after a torrid start to the year, but the 29-year-old defenseman continues to play big minutes for the Golden Knights, though he was listed on the third pairing at even strength Wednesday. Theodore has nine points (five on the power play), 18 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 10 appearances, and he'll be a safe option in fantasy as long as he's on the top power-play unit.