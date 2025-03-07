Shea Weber Injury: Contract dealt again
Weber's (ankle) contract, Victor Soderstrom and Aku Raty have been shipped to Chicago from Utah in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Weber hasn't played since the 2020-21 campaign and isn't expected to play again, but his 14-year, $110 million contract runs through 2025-26. This is the third time his contract has been moved since his final game -- Montreal traded it Vegas in 2022, and the Golden Knights send it to Arizona (now Utah) in 2023.
