Frozen Fantasy: Goals Matter

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

We thought we'd be fighting for the sixth and last playoff spot. Our floor was high, but our ceiling wasn't unless someone really took off. No one did. But somehow, we were on top of the league.

With little to spare at auction, we targeted high-upside, rebound types for cheap. And systematically restocked the minor roster using Jon Litterine's prospect list . Assets are assets.

Trade deadline was last Monday. Three choices were on the table. Stand pat and see how we'd do. Go for it and try to add a star. Or dismantle and restart the cycle in 2024-25.

Remember my keeper team that was in first but was seriously outperforming its power rating? This was a year between cycles, so it might have been competitive. Or need to be blown up.

I approach single-year formats the same way every year. Win and never stop competing, even when things look dark. Keeper and dynasty? I do a three-year projection for my teams, and focus on that cycle to try to win. Sometimes I push it to four, but never more.

So why is it so hard to set one and stay focused on it?

Yes, goals are the best category in hockey. But setting a goal is just as important. It's a great way to drive motivation and hold yourself accountable, even if you fail.

Back to our plan. We quickly ruled out the stand pat option. We'd lose our stars on expiring contracts next season. We made a weak effort to trade for Nathan MacKinnon (100 percent Yahoo!), knowing that the manager would reject it.

Objectivity on goals matters. So, we blew things up.

Out went Brayden Point (98 percent Yahoo!), Tim Stutzle (97 percent Yahoo!) and Kris Letang (87 percent Yahoo!) to a manager whose record wasn't perfect, but he'd been near the top of the power ratings all season. In came Joel Farabee (35 percent Yahoo!) and Barrett Hayton (3 percent Yahoo!) on cheap NHL contracts. Farabee's contract is better, though Hayton might work out.

Yaroslav Askarov (3 percent Yahoo!) and Sean Behrens (unlisted) came in on minor deals, with Morgan Geekie (5 percent Yahoo!) as a steady forward on a cheap deal. Maybe we keep him, maybe we don't. But a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush. We got assets for players who'd be gone.

And next season, in Year One, we'll have loads of smart cash to build around Jack Hughes, Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Stuart Skinner and Andrei Vasilevskiy (100, 88, 88, 91 and 97 percent Yahoo!, respectively). The young players will be one more year into their development. And if needed, those five veterans can be leveraged in another trade, so the following season will look even better.

Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Simon Benoit, D, Toronto (3 percent Yahoo!) – Benoit has been out to kick sand in Anaheim's face, and he's doing that and then some. They cut him loose after last year, and he thought that was a mistake. He was right. Benoit has been a steady performer on Toronto's blueline, so much so that it's been hard to take him out. He doesn't deliver much offense, but he knows how to punish without crossing the line. And that makes Benoit someone you need if you need hits. He had 17 in four games this past week and 29 in his last six. He plays playoff-style hockey, and Toronto needs to to prove itself heading to the postseason. Benoit is a big part of that.

Jordan Eberle, RW, Seattle (27 percent Yahoo!) – Eberle is back here, and for good reason. Heading into Monday, he's recorded four goals, an assist and 13 shots from his last four outings. Eberle runs hot and cold, yet his talent is real. And with an expiring contract, he's going to be on the move to a contender in a week or so. Players often deliver average results with a new team, simply because it's hard to fit in. But Eberle could be different. He's about to get potentially elite linemates, and he's delivered in that situation before. Nab him if you're pushing hard.

Anton Forsberg, G, Ottawa (6 percent Yahoo!) – I have Joonas Korpisalo (52 percent Yahoo!) on a roster already stung by the loss of Carter Hart (29 percent Yahoo!), so you know this reco hurts. I could really use Forsberg, who's won his last three starts. Korpisalo? No wins in three. Meanwhile, Forsberg's posted a .917 save percentage during that stretch and Ottawa is 7-2-1 in their last 10 heading into Monday.

Mathieu Joseph, RW, Ottawa (3 percent Yahoo!) – Joseph took a big leap this season before a mid-December injury. He struggled to find that form again when he returned in early January, though seems to be warming up with five points - including two goals against his former team - and 11 shots across five matchups. Joseph heads into Monday on the Sens' second line, but could switch wings and move to the top trio when Vladimir Tarasenko (47 percent Yahoo!) gets moved at the deadline. And maybe into Tarasenko's spot on PP2. He's worth the risk.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, NY Rangers (44 percent Yahoo!) – Lafreniere may never be the stud many imagined when drafted. Not every No. 1 overall pick is a superstar. But his offensive instincts could make him a star in his own rights. Lafreniere headed into Sunday night with three goals in his last two games and five points (three goals, two assists) across four. And he's holding his own alongside stars Vincent Trocheck (89 percent Yahoo!) and Artemi Panarin (99 percent Yahoo!). Lafreniere's 36 points in 58 points projects to 50 on the season, yet there's a chance that he delivers at a 65-point-or-slightly better pace in his current situation. And that's the kind of pickup who can help you win.

Mason McTavish, LW/C, Anaheim (43 percent Yahoo!) – Evan Berofsky featured McTavish in his waiver wire column this week. He racked up five points (two goals, three assists) in two games going into Saturday with three multi-point efforts from his last five. McTavish and Leo Carlsson are the next dominant Duck duo since Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry (10 percent Yahoo!). Right now, he's five points from a new career mark and has done it in 49 outings. And without the pressure of a playoff run, the quackers can flaunt their talent the rest of the way. I like the prospect of that.

Josh Norris, C, Ottawa (21 percent Yahoo!) – Norris missed almost all of last year with a shoulder injury and has struggled to get his game on track ever since. It didn't help he suffered a setback coming into October, which forced him to miss the first few outings. Long slumps have been the norm for Norris this year, but lately there have been signs his game has taken a step forward. His goals against Dallas on Thursday were hard-driving, elite finishes. And he potted another one with an assist Saturday in a victory over Vegas. Norris has also won 42 faceoffs in his last five - that's a 62.7 percent winning percentage. His chemistry with Drake Batherson (66 percent Yahoo!) and Ridly Greig (3 percent Yahoo!) is real. A year-end surge may be coming.

Martin Pospisil, RW/C, Calgary (2 percent Yahoo!) – Pospisil is getting every chance to shine on the Flames' first line beside Nazem Kadri (72 percent Yahoo!) and Connor Zary (3 percent Yahoo!). He heads into Tuesday on a two-game, two-goal mini streak with 13 hits. Calgary will be moving pieces out, despite their recent strong play, so Pospisil's high-end gig could stick. It's always better to roster players with multi-category value than a single-category pylon - unless you're so far ahead in other categories that stacking hits or PIM is your best option.

Anthony Stolarz, G, Florida (17 percent Yahoo!) – Stolarz has been the perfect backup for Bob the Goalie this season. He plays about every four matchups and almost always rings up great performances. Yes, that's easy(ish) behind one of the NHL's best teams. But Stolarz isn't a stiff. I don't think I need to say it out loud, though I will anyway. Stolarz is as close to a guarantee in spot duty as you're going to get. And as the season winds down, Florida will likely increase his workload to save Bob's. Bingo.

Daniil Tarasov, G, Columbus (3 percent Yahoo!) – Tarasov has been sharp over his last two starts by only allowing four goals (.939 save percentage). Now keep in mind those were against the Ducks and Sabres, which aren't exactly powerhouses. But confidence is confidence. And Tarasov will need that if the Jackets finally find a suitor for Elvis Merzlikins (22 percent Yahoo!). Short term, Elvis could play a lot as a showcase for a deal, though Tarasov may be taking the reins in a week or two. It'll be rocky, but he may be your man if you need starts and saves.

Troy Terry, RW, Anaheim (46 percent Yahoo!) – Terry has accumulated 45 points in 54 games, yet he's on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters. That needs to change. Over the last month or so, Terry's gone off for 18 points - with 12 of those assists - in his last 13 appearances. And he notched six of those points (two goals, four assists) over two outings this week before being held off the scoresheet on Saturday. Terry and the young Ducks will have a lot more ice once the team trades off expiring veterans like Adam Henrique (29 percent Yahoo!). And they could play loose, relaxed hockey heading into the offseason. Ignore the left coast – and this kind of gift – at your peril.

Back to your goals.

Tyson Foerster (2 percent Yahoo!) arrived in another deal. Next season, he'll be $3 on year one of a three-year fixed contract. Out went Joey Daccord (78 percent Yahoo!), who was on a great contract, but wouldn't be with us next year. Win-win.

The last time I swung like this was in my first year of the same league. I had inherited a team where the manager had put over 50 percent of their cap into Sidney Crosby (100 percent Yahoo!) and Mikka Kiprusoff, who was in the middle of a 40-plus win season. It had two pillars and 15 pylons. You can't win like that.

I got Ryan Getzlaf and Shea Weber back, with both heading into the first year of a $3, three-year fixed contract. And I went to the Finals the next two seasons.

Not every plan works. But I had a chance to succeed by being objective and sticking to goals. Otherwise, it's all based on luck. And a wing and a prayer.

Right, Leafs fans? Yes, that hits close to home. Remember, I'm one too.

Until next week.