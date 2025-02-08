Sidney Crosby Injury: Won't play Saturday

Crosby (upper body) won't play against Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Crosby will miss his second straight game. His availability for the 4 Nations Face-Off is unclear, but the 37-year-old forward skated ahead of Saturday's game and feels much better. Crosby has compiled 17 goals, 58 points, 51 hits and 156 shots on net through 55 appearances this season. Due to Crosby's absence, Rickard Rakell will probably center the top line again in Saturday's matchup.