Sidney Crosby News: Assists in all three goals

Crosby had three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Crosby isn't showing any signs of slowing down, even if he's not the dominant, do-it-all-on-his-own forward he used to be during his prime years. Regardless of the Penguins' overall struggles, the star center is up to seven points across his last seven games, although the lack of consistency has been an issue. During that seven-game stretch, Crosby has two outings with three points and four in which he didn't crack the scoresheet. On the season, the 37-year-old has 10 points, with one goal and nine helpers, in 11 outings.