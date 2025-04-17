Sidney Crosby News: Gets over 90-point mark again

Crosby scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

From the start of March, Crosby rallied with 30 points over the last 21 games of the season. The 37-year-old wasn't able to change the Penguins' fortunes, but he was able to cross the 90-point threshold for the ninth time in 20 seasons. He ends 2024-25 with 33 goals, 58 assists, 227 shots on net, 67 hits, 39 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 80 appearances. He earned 27 of his 91 points with the man advantage. Crosby inked a two-year extension just before this season began, so he'll be back for a 21st season in 2025-26.