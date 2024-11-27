Fantasy Hockey
Sidney Crosby News: Pair of helpers in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Crosby logged two assists, one blocked shot, one takeaway and a team-best plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Vancouver.

Crosby recorded the primary assist at even strength on both of Bryan Rust's goals to help the Pens pick up a win on home ice. Crosby is a model of consistency at 37 years old -- the three-time Stanley Cup winner has only been held off the scoresheet on three occasions through 12 games in November. The Nova Scotia native leads the Penguins in scoring with eight goals and 15 assists through 24 contests.

