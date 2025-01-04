Sidney Crosby News: Point streak reaches three games

Crosby scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Crosby has one goal and two assists over his three-game point streak, but he's been very productive over the last few weeks. Aside from making history in the Dec. 29 win over the Islanders by becoming the franchise's all-time leader in assists, Crosby has racked up 15 points over his last 10 games, notching three goals and 12 helpers in that span. Six of those 15 points have come on the power play (two goals, four assists).