Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Point streak reaches three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Crosby scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Crosby has one goal and two assists over his three-game point streak, but he's been very productive over the last few weeks. Aside from making history in the Dec. 29 win over the Islanders by becoming the franchise's all-time leader in assists, Crosby has racked up 15 points over his last 10 games, notching three goals and 12 helpers in that span. Six of those 15 points have come on the power play (two goals, four assists).

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
