Sidney Crosby News: Secures win over Ducks

Crosby scored two goals on six shots, including the overtime game-winner, in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Anaheim.

Crosby has scored just once in 11 games prior to Thursday's performance. By his standards, the veteran center was probably struggling to produce, garnering seven points in his opening 10 contests. That slump appears to be behind Crosby considering he has five points in the last two games. If Crosby can continue to produce at those levels, he should be capable of putting together a third straight 90-plus point season.