Sidney Crosby News: Two helpers against Jackets

Crosby dished two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The future Hall of Famer helped set up tallies by Michael Bunting in the second period and Rickard Rakell in the third, but Crosby couldn't beat Elvis Merzlikins in the shootout. Crosby hasn't gone consecutive games without getting onto the scoresheet since late October, and over the last 12 contests he's surged for three goals and 17 points. On the downside, Crosby's minus-12 rating on the season would be the worst mark of his career, as would his 9.0 percent shooting, but some slippage in the 37-year-old's skills isn't a big surprise.