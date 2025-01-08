Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Two helpers against Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Crosby dished two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The future Hall of Famer helped set up tallies by Michael Bunting in the second period and Rickard Rakell in the third, but Crosby couldn't beat Elvis Merzlikins in the shootout. Crosby hasn't gone consecutive games without getting onto the scoresheet since late October, and over the last 12 contests he's surged for three goals and 17 points. On the downside, Crosby's minus-12 rating on the season would be the worst mark of his career, as would his 9.0 percent shooting, but some slippage in the 37-year-old's skills isn't a big surprise.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now