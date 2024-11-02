Simon Holmstrom News: Adds helper

Holmstrom logged an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Holmstrom started the season with two assists over three contests before suffering through a seven-game slump. The 23-year-old winger has filled a middle-six role, averaging 15:18 of ice time over 11 appearances, nearly two minutes more than he had last year in a 25-point regular season. Aside from modest offense, the Swede doesn't add much else -- he has six shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in 2024-25.