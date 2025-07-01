Simon Lundmark News: Signs two-way contract

Lundmark agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Lundmark spent the past four seasons playing for AHL Manitoba without ever reaching the 20-point threshold. Selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the organization was likely hoping for more out of the blueliner, hence the decision not to give him a qualifying offer. With his new organization, Lundmark figures to be primarily a minor-league depth option and probably shouldn't be expected to see much, if any, NHL action this year.