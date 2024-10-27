Spencer Knight News: Earns win Saturday

Knight stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Knight endured a rough start to Saturday's contest and gave up three goals over the first 12 minutes of play, but he settled down afterward and allowed the Panthers to spark an impressive comeback in the final two periods. Knight has gone 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and a .898 save percentage through four appearances this season, and he should remain a solid backup alternative to Sergei Bobrovsky, who should return to the Panthers' crease for Monday's game at Buffalo.