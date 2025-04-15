Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Expected starter against Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Knight is slated to draw the road start against the Senators on Tuesday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Knight made a season-high 38 saves on 42 shots Saturday against Winnipeg, but was charged with the shootout loss. The 23-year-old has recorded just one win in his last seven appearances, turning in a 3.39 GAA and an .879 save percentage in that span. However, the Sens are choosing to rest a few players Tuesday, so Knight has an opportunity to close out the campaign on a high note. The Connecticut native is 2-1-0 with one shutout, a 3.67 GAA and an .879 save percentage over three career outings against Ottawa.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now