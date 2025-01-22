Spencer Knight News: Loses low-scoring game

Knight gave up two goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Knight took his first regulation loss since Dec. 28 -- he had won his last three starts and made one scoreless relief appearance in January. The 23-year-old netminder played well but didn't get enough help with the Panthers in the second half of a back-to-back while playing against a defensively stout opponent. Knight is now 9-7-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 19 appearances. He has played well enough to continue to push Sergei Bobrovsky for playing time. The Panthers have another back-to-back set up next -- they visit the Sharks on Saturday before wrapping up their road trip in Vegas on Sunday.