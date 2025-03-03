Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Making first start with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Knight will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight will make his Chicago debut after being acquired from Florida on Saturday as part of the Seth Jones deal. The 23-year-old Knight has stopped 68 of 74 shots during his three-game winning streak. He posted a 12-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 23 appearances with the Panthers this season. LA is tied for 20th in the league with 2.84 goals per game in 2024-25.

