Spencer Knight News: Receives no support in loss

Knight stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Flames.

The Panthers' strong offense has fizzled out during their current road trip -- they have scored just two goals over their last three contests. Knight was in net for the team's second straight shutout against. Over his last four games, he's allowed 13 goals, going 2-1-1 in that span. The 23-year-old goalie is at a 5-5-1 record with a 2.85 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 12 appearances this season. Sergei Bobrovsky will likely get the nod versus the Oilers on Monday.