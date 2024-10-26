Spencer Knight News: Slated to start Saturday

Knight was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is expected to get the road start against the Islanders on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight will get his first start in five games, though he came on in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky on Tuesday and stopped all six shots in a 5-1 loss to the Wild. Knight is 1-1-0 in three appearances, turning aside 63 of 70 shots (.900 save percentage). He will face the Islanders, who are averaging 2.57 goals over seven games this season.