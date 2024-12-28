Spencer Knight News: Takes loss out of break
Knight allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens.
Knight, who was coming off a sterling effort in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, got the starting nod for the first game following the holiday break. He allowed three second-period goals, including a short-handed tally, while Florida couldn't take advantage of their scoring chances. The Panthers' backup dropped to 6-6-1 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. The Panthers return to action Monday at home against the Rangers. Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start.
