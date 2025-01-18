Spencer Knight News: Tending twine Saturday

Knight will patrol the home crease versus Anaheim on Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Knight is starting to turn his season around as he has won his last two starts, allowing three goals on 58 shots in victories over Pittsburgh and New Jersey. Knight is 8-6-1 with a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 17 appearances this season. Look for Knight to get two starts next week as the Panthers play a pair of back-to-back games on their four-game road trip to California and Vegas. The Ducks are last in NHL scoring, averaging 2.42 goals per game in 2024-25.