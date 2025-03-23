Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Stastney headshot

Spencer Stastney News: Lends helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Stastney notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Stastney has three helpers over his last seven contests while seeing fairly steady usage on the third pairing. He'll have to fend off Jordan Oesterle for playing time, but Andreas Englund is likely in more danger of stepping out of the lineup than Stastney. For the season, the 25-year-old Stastney is up to three helpers, 12 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 16 NHL appearances.

