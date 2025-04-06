Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Stastney headshot

Spencer Stastney News: Returning to action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Stastney (upper body) is available for Sunday's game against Montreal, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Stastney missed Thursday's matchup against Dallas due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. He's made 15 appearances since the start of March, logging three assists, 16 blocked shots, eight hits and two PIM while averaging 16:23 of ice time.

Spencer Stastney
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now