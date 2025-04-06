Spencer Stastney News: Returning to action Sunday
Stastney (upper body) is available for Sunday's game against Montreal, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Stastney missed Thursday's matchup against Dallas due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. He's made 15 appearances since the start of March, logging three assists, 16 blocked shots, eight hits and two PIM while averaging 16:23 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now