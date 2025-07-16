Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Stanislav Berezhnoy headshot

Stanislav Berezhnoy News: Lands entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Berezhnoy signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Wednesday.

Berezhnoy split time last season between Russian leagues, playing primarily for lower-level Neva SKA in which he posted a 6-3-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .931 save percentage in 13 regular-season tilts. Even with this deal in hand, the backstop will likely spend at least another season playing in Russia before making the move to North America.

Stanislav Berezhnoy
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now