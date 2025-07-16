Stanislav Berezhnoy News: Lands entry-level deal
Berezhnoy signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Wednesday.
Berezhnoy split time last season between Russian leagues, playing primarily for lower-level Neva SKA in which he posted a 6-3-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .931 save percentage in 13 regular-season tilts. Even with this deal in hand, the backstop will likely spend at least another season playing in Russia before making the move to North America.
