Stanislav Berezhnoy News: Lands entry-level deal

Berezhnoy signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Wednesday.

Berezhnoy split time last season between Russian leagues, playing primarily for lower-level Neva SKA in which he posted a 6-3-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .931 save percentage in 13 regular-season tilts. Even with this deal in hand, the backstop will likely spend at least another season playing in Russia before making the move to North America.