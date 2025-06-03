Steve Santini News: Agrees to two-year deal

Santini signed a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Santini collected six goals and 17 points in 58 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. He skated in one game with the Lightning last campaign, posting one shot on goal, one hit and two blocks in 11:37 of playing time versus Calgary on Dec. 12. The 30-year-old defender will probably spend most, if not all, of 2025-26 in the minors.